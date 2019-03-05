On Fastnacht Day, we bring you some important doughnut definitions

It's Fastnacht Day.

On this special occasion, we all come together, press the pause button on our diets and dig into the delicious decadence.

Here are some facts about fastnachts, and how they are different from traditional doughnuts as well as an explainer on fastnacht's delicious second cousin, paczki.

Let's start at the very beginning...

Fastnachts began as a way for the Pennsylvania Dutch to use up the fat and sugar they had on hand before the Lenten fast began on Ash Wednesday.

Doughnuts vs. fastnachts:

Traditional fastnachts typically are square but can be round or triangular, made with a mashed potato and yeast dough and sparingly adorned (if at all). A true fastnacht has no frosting, fillings or sprinkles and served plain or dusted with powdered or granulated sugar. The flavor of a fastnacht is typically a bit denser thanks to the potato dough and less sweet than a traditional doughnut. A fresh fastnacht can be split down the middle and topped with table syrup, which is a blend of corn syrup, water, refiners syrup and caramel color.

Fast-what?

They are pronounced fash-naht.

What does fastnacht mean?

Translated into English, fastnacht means "fast night," or the final night to pig out before the Lenten fast.

And now for something completely different..

On the other side of the doughnut-flavor spectrum is the uber-sweet paczki (pronounced pounch-key.) It's a Polish doughnut filled with jelly and blanketed heavily in a sugar coating or glaze. Think of your typical jelly dough and take it to the extreme. Even the dough itself is sweeter and eggy. Paczki is a popular Fat Tuesday treat in areas that boast a heavy Polish population, particularly Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Ann Arbor and Buffalo.

Just eat one

I am not going to tell you the calories or fat in a fastnacht or paczki. You don't want to know.

