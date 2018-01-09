Fastnacht Day is fast approaching. Send us your info

It’s the tastiest day of the year in the Lehigh Valley.

I’m, of course, talking about Fastnacht Day, an event where you are strongly encouraged to set your diet.

Fastnachts are like doughnuts but less sweet, more rustic and simple in appearance, and square with no holes. This is of course the subject of much controversy, as many bakers opt to make fastnachts that are more like doughnuts, featuring icing, sprinkles and holes (gasp).

The day itself also has a delicious history. The Pennsylvania Dutch made fastnachts to use up the fat and sugar they had on hand before the Lenten fast began.

This year, Fastnacht Day is Tuesday, Feb. 13, which is pretty early when compared to recent years. (Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day coincide this year.)

If your bakery, supermarket, church or community group is making and selling fastnachts, we want to know so we can include it in our listing of places where people can find these traditional homemade Dutch treats.

Deadline is Jan. 31. Send your info, including your organization's name, address, phone number, email address, fastnacht price, deadline for orders and pickup times — to goguide@mcall.com or call 610-820-6111.

The listings will be printed Feb. 7.

