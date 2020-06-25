This Fast Food Chain Just Upgraded to Chipotle-Level Guac and it’s Free Right Now

Ripe avocados, handmade pico de gallo, fresh-squeezed lime juice and a special seasoning. No, it’s not Chipotle’s recipe for fresh guac. Rather, Del Taco , which offers items for as low as 69 cents every day, has just introduced fresh guacamole at its almost 600 restaurants nationwide.

Fresh guac and chips for about $2? You got it! Giant Epic Burrito (think foil wrapped) with your choice of meat and fresh guac, for about six bucks? Done.

We’re launching this nationwide today, and EVERYONE gets FREE Chips and Guac with any purchase through July 1, through the Del Taco app.

“While the majority of our fast food competitors continue to use frozen guacamole, we are excited to now serve fresh guacamole that we make daily in our restaurants. Fresh guacamole builds on our strategy of delivering fast casual, fresh quality ingredients with fast food speed, convenience, and price,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Whether topping our Epic Burritos, many of which include our Fresh Guacamole at no additional cost, or enjoying our guac a la carte you can now get fresh made guacamole on or in anything at Del Taco.”