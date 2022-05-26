Fast Casual Movers & Shakers Rely on Tattle for Actionable Guest Insights

Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) Leader Continues to be the Partner of Choice for Growth-Minded Hospitality Concepts

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tattle , the preeminent, AI-driven source for data-focused insights that drive customer experience improvement (CXI), has continued its steady ascent in popularity amongst growth-minded restaurant concepts, as evidenced by Fast Casual Magazine’s 2022 edition of the Movers & Shakers list. For nearly two decades, the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers has identified the industry’s most successful brands. Among the more than 10 brands named to the list which Tattle partners with, Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has utilized Tattle at its locations since 2019, was awarded the 4th spot on the Top 100, with judges noting the brand’s growth trajectory is supported by its “cloud-based, digital-focused technology stack.”

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels. Using AI, Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle data shows that brands that hit Tattle’s recommended objectives have an 84% probability of seeing their guest satisfaction increase in the next 30 days, and a 94% probability of seeing their revenue increase in the next 60-90 days.

“Guests tell you how to get better whenever they give you feedback,” said Jim Bitticks, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s president and COO, who first launched Tattle in 2018 during his tenure as Chief Restaurant Officer with Blaze Pizza, before also rolling Tattle out at Dave’s in 2020. “Yelp and Google reviews are great, but they’re light on details. Tattle gives us specific, actionable feedback that helps us get better restaurant by restaurant, day by day, and shift by shift.”

Additional Tattle integration benefits include:

Omni-channel guest satisfaction measurement across Dine-In, Takeout, Delivery, Drive-Thru, and Curbside

7% total guest feedback penetration and a 94.3% survey completion rate of a 50-60 question survey

Causation-based survey format to identify factors, i.e. Spice Level, that negatively impact an operational category, i.e. Accuracy

Leverages AI to identify and recommend high-impact operational categories for improvement across each location

Automated location-level Monthly Objectives that results in 84% probability of guest satisfaction increase

Incident Management System for guest recovery of 100% of guests using Apology emails and Oops! Card rewards

“Tattle’s technology has been a game changer for the hospitality industry, providing detailed data and insights on guest satisfaction to improve operations and elevate the customer experience across multiple channels,” said Tattle CEO/Founder, Alex Beltrani. “We’re excited to continue our growth and partner with more businesses across the country who want to provide best-in-class customer loyalty and valuable insights to improve their business.”

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built to help the hospitality industry by collecting actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third-party tools and API integrations, Tattle connects brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through their AI, Tattle recommends the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners’ locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

Tattle Media Contact:

press@gettattle.com

The post Fast Casual Movers & Shakers Rely on Tattle for Actionable Guest Insights first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.