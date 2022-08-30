Fast Casual Breakfast Concept, Effin Egg, Opens First NYC Location

Grand Opening of New York’s Newest Breakfast Spot Coming this Effin Fall 2022

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) On September 8th, grab & go breakfast joint, Effin Egg , is opening their first-ever New York location (following others in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee).

Located in the Flatiron District on 23rd and Madison, Effin Egg will be serving up a variety of gourmet breakfast sandwiches for carnivores and vegetarians alike. The fast casual spot will also be offering classics like breakfast tacos, burritos & bowls, in addition to some new menu items like the Virgin and Slutty Rainbow Pancakes. All day brunch lovers can scoop up a classic, refreshing bottle of Mexican Coke, munchie side orders like brisket tater tots and dirty papas (crinkle french fries with liquid queso, brown gravy, sour cream and green onions), among many other breakfast favorites with a twist.

From brioche buns made in house to coffee beans roasted daily, Effin Egg works with the freshest ingredients. The coffee is a custom Sumatra blend of beans that is slow roasted, and all of Effin Egg’s “Signature Sauces” (Avocado Creama, Chipotle Ketchup, and The EFF U Sauce – a Spicy Jalapeño Aioli) are made in house as well. The EFF U Sauce is so effin good, it’s also offered in retail bottles.

“We’re so excited to bring New Yorkers a good Effin morning for those like us who love eggs all day long,” said Jeff Martin, Founder & CEO of Effin Egg. “The New York flagship is the first major step in our plans to franchise across the country, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it, it’s effin delish.”

The NYC location will offer third-party delivery, catering, online ordering, and in-store service. Effin Egg will be open 7 days a week from 7am-3pm EST.

To learn more, please visit effinegg.com .

About Effin Egg

Effin Egg is a fast-casual breakfast sandwich concept with two other locations in the US. Inspired by a true love of eggs, our menu boasts classic comfort fare with a twist, using only the freshest and finest ingredients. Not just a morning staple, Effin Egg’s signature egg sammies hit the spot all day long. This is not your grandpa’s breakfast place. At Effin Egg we have some dope ass coffee. We roast our beans in small batches daily to give you the best tasting coffee around, as we say…Potheads Welcome!

