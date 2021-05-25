Fast Casual Brand, Tribos Peri Peri, Adds New Franchise Location in New Jersey

The company, which launched franchise sales in 2020, has added its third franchise.

Manalapan, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Manalapan, New Jersey will gain a new Tribos Peri Peri location in 2021 thanks to a new franchise deal signed this month.

The newest franchisees to own a Tribos Peri Peri are Talib Mirza, and his parents, Urooj and Asra Mirza, signing for the Manalapan territory. Talib Mirza, New York born and New Jersey raised, gained an understanding of the need for food options to serve the growing community interested in their health, without the sacrifice of delicious food. Partnering with Tribos Peri Peri has provided him with peace of mind. “Our goals are closely aligned, like our values towards the prosperity of our communities,” asserted Talib Mirza. The Mirzas have signed the lease for their restaurant at The Galleria on Rt 9 in Manalapan and construction will begin shortly.

“With this deal, we’ve signed our third franchise in less than 6 months,” stated Kunal Sethi, Director of Franchising. Currently the company spans four states, including Georgia, California, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

The Portuguese-inspired fast casual restaurant franchise is a standout in its niche due to its proprietary recipes and spice blends. The company is known for its innovative flavors, continuously trying new combinations for their menu. “As our brand expands its footprint in the fast casual market, our menu will continue to differentiate us from any of our competitors,” said Sethi. “We know that we will be the unique choice for a fast casual meal, no matter what city our franchise lands in next.”

Sethi points out that the brand is expecting even more franchisees to sign within the next few months. “We have a strong value proposition and have attracted many candidates seeking to invest in the booming fast casual segment. I have no doubt that 2021 will be a year full of expansion for us,” said Sethi.

Tribos Peri Peri invites individuals interested in learning more about the available franchise territories to visit their website at https://tribosperiperi.com/franchising .

About Tribos Peri Peri

Tribos Peri Peri specializes in Portuguese-inspired grilled fare. While peri peri is primarily associated with chicken, Tribos sets itself apart by offering something for everyone. One of their core values is inclusivity, so they’re always expanding their menu to create options for all diets. What are you waiting for? Join The Tribe. For more information on the franchise opportunity, visit their franchise website .

Media Contact:

Kunal Sethi

kunal.sethi@tribosperiperi.com

818-400-9292

