Farmer Brothers Releases Annual Sustainability Report

Company makes significant strides in achieving sustainability goals

Northlake, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (“Farmer Brothers” or the “Company”), a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products, today released its 2017 Sustainability Report, demonstrating significant advances in using sustainable practices throughout its supply chain.

“This was a significant year for our sustainability efforts,” said Molly Laverty, Director of Sustainability. “We reached major milestones and gained momentum in ensuring our sustainability progress is measured against external targets.”

During 2017, the Company made considerable progress against its sustainability goals, including:

9% reduction in vehicle idling time.

Named to the Carbon Disclosure Project’s (CDP) Climate A List for mitigating climate risks.

Achieved Zero Waste in all Company roasting plants and Distribution Centers.

The Company is committed to advancing its social, environmental and economic development (SEED) goals by aligning with core compliance to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and the CDP. Working with external partners to set goals and measure our progress reinforces the Company’s commitment to its SEED goals and reinforces our position as a sustainability leader in the coffee industry.

The Farmer Brothers full Sustainability Report, along with the accompanying material issue briefs, can be viewed here: http://www.farmerbros.com/FB-2017-Sustainability-Report.pdf

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S.-based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, hospitals, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer-facing branded coffee and tea products.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Bros. Co. generated net sales of over $540 million in fiscal 2017 and has approximately 1,600 employees nationwide. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers , Superior®, Metropolitan , Cain’s , McGarvey®, China Mist®, Boyds® and West Coast Coffee.

