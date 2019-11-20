Farmer Brothers Named in the Inaugural Texan by Nature 20

National coffee roaster & specialty beverage supplier among 20 Texas-based companies recognized for conservation and sustainability

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (“Farmer Brothers” or the “Company”) – a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products – has been named as an honoree of the first-ever Texan by Nature 20 (TxN20), an official ranking of 20 companies with Texas operations that have made a demonstrative commitment to conservation.

Texan by Nature (TxN), a Texas-led conservation non-profit, founded by former First Lady Laura Bush, launched the TxN20 to recognize the best and most innovative work in conservation coming from Texas-based business and operations. As part of the TxN20, Texan by Nature will honor 20 companies across 10 industries in the Lone Star State whose ingenuity are forging new, beneficial paths in conservation.

Farmer Brothers earned this distinction as a result of its ongoing focus on sustainability. During 2019, the Company achieved its zero-waste goals in all roasting plant and distribution centers, and decreased consumption of electricity and transport fuels. Farmer Brothers publicly reports its carbon footprint each year through the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). It has also thrown its weight behind a sustainability program that carried out employee ideas, like fuel-efficient trucking across the fleet and cardboard recycling at various branches.

“Climate change is a central issue within each pillar of the framework,” says Molly Laverty, Director of Sustainability at Farmer Brothers. “Coffee plants are highly sensitive to ambient temperature, and as the climate warms, many traditional coffee growing regions may prove unable to sustain a coffee crop.”

The company has reclaimed and refurbished more than 6,150 pieces of commercial beverage equipment. At its Houston plant, Farmer Brothers replaced the roaster’s circulating systems to stop heat loss and reduce carbon footprint, projected to save 138,000 kilowatt-hours and reduce energy consumption by 70 percent.

“At Texan by Nature, our firm belief is that our long-term prosperity and health is dependent upon our natural resources,” said Joni Carswell, CEO & President of Texan by Nature. “In launching the TxN20, we aim to spotlight innovation in conservation and inspire more substantial efforts to create a new model of conservation for Texans and our shared future. It is an honor to showcase and celebrate the Texas-led innovation, commitment, and elevated practices spanning industries and our unique state.”

The final Texan by Nature 20 honorees were selected based upon a stated dedication to conservation, demonstrated commitment to conservation via investment and volunteerism, measurement and reporting of spending and impact on conservation efforts, and employee engagement. Honorees were identified through submissions as well as researched via publicly available information on conservation and sustainability efforts. An esteemed, cross-industry selection committee made the final selection of 20 honorees for the Texan by Nature 20.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to foodservice distributors and large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Bros. Co. generated net sales of over $590 million in fiscal 2019 and has approximately 1,500 employees nationwide. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers

, Superior®, Metropolitan

, China Mist® and Boyds®.

ABOUT TxN

Texan by Nature (TxN) unites business and conservation leaders who believe Texas’ prosperity is dependent on the conservation of its natural resources. TxN amplifies projects and activates new investment in conservation which returns real benefits for people, prosperity, and natural resources. Texan by Nature achieves mission goals through the Texan by Nature Certification program, Conservation Wrangler program, Symposia Series, and the Texan by Nature 20. Get involved and learn more at www.texanbynature.org and follow on Facebook @TexanbyNature, Twitter @TexanbyNature, and Instagram @texanbynature.

Contact:

Jami Zimmerman

Champion Management

972-953-5432

jzimmerman@championmgt.com