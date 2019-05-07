Farmer Brothers Leads the Way to a Better Future Through Continued Sustainable Practices

National coffee roaster & specialty beverage supplier releases 2018 Sustainability Report

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (“Farmer Brothers” or the “Company”) – a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products – today released its 2018 Sustainability Report, demonstrating significant advances in using sustainable practices throughout its supply chain.

After years of investing in sustainable practices, Farmer Brothers continues to sow a sustainable future into the landscape of its business – from the way the company builds relationships with coffee farmers and producers at origin to the way it traces coffee beans and invests in growth.

Farmer Brothers formally started its sustainability journey over five years ago and has made great strides. The company is leading the way in sustainability, even beyond the coffee industry. Farmer Brothers reached significant milestones in 2018, some of which include:

Roasted over 12 million pounds of fully traceable green coffee.

Diverted 79% of waste generated away from landfills.

Direct Trade Program expanded to over 19,000 growers in seven countries.

“At Farmer Brothers, we believe that business should contribute to the sustainability of the environment, our communities and our economies,” said Molly Laverty, Director of Sustainability. “We have a vision for the future that includes sustainability in social, economic and environmental areas. To accomplish this, we are holding ourselves accountable for achieving our sustainability goals and leading the industry in innovative sustainability practices and programs.”

Farmer Brothers is committed to advancing its social, environmental and economic development (SEED) goals by aligning with comprehensive compliance to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). Working with external partners to set goals and measure our progress reinforces the Company’s commitment to its SEED goals and reinforces our position as a sustainability leader in the coffee industry.

Farmer Brothers full Sustainability Report, along with the accompanying material issue briefs and GRI data, can be viewed here: https://www.farmerbros.com/FBC-Sustainability-Report-2018.pdf.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to foodservice distributors and large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Bros. Co. generated net sales of over $600 million in fiscal 2018 and has approximately 1,600 employees nationwide. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers , Superior®, Metropolitan , China Mist® and Boyds®.

