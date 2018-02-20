Farmer Brothers Hot Teas Win Three Medals At Global Tea Championship

National coffee roaster & specialty beverage supplier wins in three different tea categories

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (“Farmer Brothers” or the “Company”), a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products, announced today that it has earned top honors in The Global Tea Championship for Single Serve Hot & Small Batch Iced Tea.

The Global Tea Championship is an independent competition, judged by tea professionals, to distinguish the highest quality and best tasting teas commercially available globally. On Jan. 20-21, tea professionals judged hundreds of teas blind and scored each one based on the analysis of dry leaf; liquor color, aroma, flavor, mouth-feel and overall harmony.

“Our tea line is an integral part of our beverage programs,” said Gerard Bastiaanse, Senior VP of Marketing & General Manager Consumer Brands for Farmer Brothers. “We’re always crafting new and innovative premium tea blends to engage customers and help drive growth within the foodservice industry.”

Farmer Brothers took home honors for:

Farmer Brothers Tropical Sunrise Tea Bag (Silver Medal – Flavored Black category)

Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers English Breakfast Sachet (Bronze Medal – Straight Black category)

English Breakfast Sachet (Bronze Medal – Straight Black category) Farmer Brothers Green Tea Bag (Bronze Medal – Pan-fired Green category)



About Farmer Bros. Co.

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, hospitals, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer-facing branded coffee and tea products.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Bros. Co. generated net sales of over $540 million in fiscal 2017 and has approximately 1,600 employees nationwide. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers , Superior®, Metropolitan , Cain’s , McGarvey®, China Mist® and Boyds®.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com