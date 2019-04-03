Farmer Brothers Continues Its Winning Streak at Global Tea Championship

National coffee roaster & specialty beverage supplier wins four medals for single-serve hot teas

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (“Farmer Brothers” or the “Company”) – a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products – is excited to announce that for the third consecutive year, it has earned top honors in The Global Tea Championship for its Single-Serve Hot Tea.

The Global Tea Championship is an independent competition, judged by tea professionals, to distinguish the highest quality and best tasting teas commercially available globally. On Feb. 23-24, 2019, tea professionals judged hundreds of teas blind and scored each one based on the analysis of dry leaf, liquor color, aroma, flavor, mouth-feel and overall harmony.

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored to bring home four medals for our single-serve hot teas,” said Gerard Bastiaanse, Senior VP of Marketing for Farmer Brothers. “At Farmer Brothers, we pride ourselves on bringing a passion for the extraordinary in everything we do. Our tea line is an integral part of our beverage programs. We will continue to craft new blends for our customers in order to provide extraordinary experiences and help drive growth within the foodservice industry.”

Farmer Brothers took home honors for:

Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers English Breakfast (Gold Medal)

English Breakfast (Gold Medal) Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers Sencha with Macha (Bronze Medal)

Sencha with Macha (Bronze Medal) Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers Mint Mosaic (Bronze Medal)

Mint Mosaic (Bronze Medal) Farmer Brothers® Orange Bliss (Bronze Medal)

For more information about Farmer Brothers and its award-winning teas, coffee and cold brew filter packs, visit farmerbros.com.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, direct trade and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S.-based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, hospitals, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer-facing branded coffee and tea products.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Bros. Co. generated net sales of over $540 million in fiscal 2017 and has approximately 1,600 employees nationwide. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers , Superior®, Metropolitan , Cain’s , McGarvey®, China Mist®, Boyds® and West Coast Coffee.

Investor Contact:

David Robson.

682-549-6663

Media Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com