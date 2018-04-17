Farmer Boys Will Sponsor 33rd Annual Children’s Day at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital

Farmer Boys is sponsoring Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital’s 33rd Annual Children’s Day on Wednesday, May 9. The free event invites local children and their families to participate in various hands-on learning activities designed to ease nervousness about being in a hospital setting.

The Annual LLUCH Event Will Take Place On Wednesday, May 9 At 8:30 AM

Riverside, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys®, the popular fast casual concept known for their farm fresh burgers and all-day cooked-to-order breakfast, will once again sponsor the 33rd Annual Children’s Day at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. The restaurant chain has proudly sponsored the event for the last 7 years, and supports LLUCH year-round through annual fundraisers and opportunities like Children’s Day.

The free event, which will take place Wednesday, May 9 on LLUCH’s North Lawn, is a community health fair aimed at providing young children (ages three to eight years old) with non-threatening exposure to a hospital setting.

Children and families from the local community are invited to participate in various hands-on learning activities designed to ease nervousness about being in a hospital. Activities will include a Teddy Bear Clinic, where kids can bring a doll or stuffed animal for a check-up; Fire Safety booth, where children will learn to extinguish a fire using water and fire balloons; Show & Tell with Dr. Bill Hayes, featuring an array of creatures like rattlesnakes, lizards, and more. The annual health fair attracts more than 1,500 local children and their parents each year.

Since 2000, Farmer Boys has donated nearly $720,000 to LLUCH. The money has been used to purchase heart monitors and vein viewers, fund Children’s Day and the development of a new Children’s Tower, and has helped provide world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children in San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo, and Mono Counties.

“We are proud to be long-standing community partners with Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital,” said Karen Eadon, President and COO of Farmer Boys. “LLUCH does so much good for the local children and families in Riverside and beyond, and having Farmer Boys be able to contribute to even a small slice of that is a real honor for us as a company.”

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides, and all day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 91 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.

Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Jenna Satariano

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095

www.ajendapr.com