Farmer Boys Unveils Sites for Additional Arizona Locations in Phoenix and Tempe

First Arizona Location Coming To Gilbert In Early 2021

Phoenix, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, announced two additional Arizona sites have been secured in Phoenix on S. 83rd Ave. & Buckeye Rd. and in Tempe on Rio Salado Pkwy. & Perry Ln. The locations will mark the second and third Farmer Boys restaurants in Arizona and are projected to open in late 2021 or early 2022. The first Arizona location will open in early 2021 at 1535 N. Higley Rd. , in the new City Gate Marketplace in Gilbert.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to serve the people of Arizona with an unforgettable farm fresh experience at our 3 upcoming locations,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “Arizona is known for its beautiful landscapes, friendly people, and sense of community. This mirrors our commitment to the communities we serve and our mantra to make friends of strangers by providing them with the hospitality and generosity needed to be happy.”

For nearly 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

The new Gilbert, Phoenix, and Tempe locations will join nearly 100 existing Farmer Boys locations throughout California and Nevada. The restaurants will follow state mandated Coronavirus restrictions and offer dine-in, drive-thru, phone, and take-out service. To learn more about Farmer Boys, visit www.farmerboys.com , and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.

About Farmer Boys®

Celebrating 40 years of farm fresh, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

