Farmer Boys Sponsors the Great American Takeout’s Burger Bash on May 28

The Farm Fresh Burger Concept Is Encouraging Guests To Order Takeout On National Hamburger Day

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is a presenting sponsor of The Great American Takeout’s Burger Bash event on National Hamburger Day, May 28. The farm fresh burger concept will incentivize guests who order from their locations on May 28. The first 2,000 guests who scan their receipt through Farmer Boys’ Very Important Farmer app will receive an offer for a free Big Cheese® burger to use on their next visit.

“Since its inception at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve experienced how The Great American Takeout has consistently helped drive business with its weekly events, so we’re very proud to partner with them as a presenting sponsor for this week’s Burger Bash,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer. “Being a restaurant chain dedicated to serving high quality, farm fresh burgers, it felt like a natural fit for us. We look forward to celebrating National Hamburger Day alongside The Great American Takeout and our guests.”

The Great American Takeout Burger Bash is the latest event in a campaign to support the restaurant industry combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Great American Takeout aims to drive takeout and delivery orders as a means to support the struggling restaurant industry during these times. The campaign has generated widespread buzz and raised $310,000 for charitable organizations that support restaurant workers across the country.

Since opening in 1981, Farmer Boys has prided itself on establishing a loyal customer base. The secret is serving high quality, farm fresh food that’s cooked to order and served in a comfortable environment by friendly and attentive team members. Farmer Boys’ menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

All Farmer Boys restaurants in California and Nevada are open for phone-ahead ordering and carryout, while select locations are also continuing to serve Farmer Boys fans via drive-thru and third-party delivery. Customers can visit Farmer Boys’ VIF (Very Important Farmer) app, available to download in the Apple app store and on Google Play, for location-specific information on how to order & pick up your food.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .