Farmer Boys Set to Open Newest Riverside Restaurant in July

The Opening Marks the Seventh Riverside Location for the Award-Winning Burger Concept

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys , the Riverside-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, will open its seventh location in the city of Riverside at 20631 Van Buren Blvd . The restaurant chain, which is headquartered in Riverside and locally revered for its farm fresh fare and all day breakfast, will open doors at this location in late July and has plans to host a Grand Opening celebration in late August, pending Riverside County recommendations and restrictions as related to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Farmer Boys has strong roots in Riverside with six existing restaurants and our Company’s headquarters, and we’re thrilled to continue expanding across the city and bringing our farm fresh, award-winning food to more residents,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “Despite the inherent challenges that the COVID-19 crisis has posed for our industry in recent months, we feel fortunate to have loyal guests who continue to support us and help us grow. We look forward to welcoming our newest Riverside restaurant into our growing Farmer Boys community.”

For nearly 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

The Riverside – Van Buren & Orange Terrace location will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant will offer drive-thru, take-out, and COVID-19 limited dine-in service. To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of

farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .