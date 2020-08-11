Farmer Boys Revamps Loyalty Program and App Interface

‘Very Important Farmer Week’ for Loyalty Members Will Celebrate The Launch Beginning August 17

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the farm fresh fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is making highly anticipated updates to its Very Important Farmer (VIF) app and loyalty rewards program on Monday, August 17. Existing and new users will enjoy a revamped app interface that is easier to navigate, as well as the ability to earn rewards faster and more flexibility to choose rewards. To kick off the launch, Farmer Boys is hosting a digital VIF Week celebration from Monday, August 17 to Sunday, August 23 where users can unlock free or discounted menu items every day by logging into the VIF app.

“This is a very important update that only our very important guests get to experience,” said Larry Rusinko, VP and Chief Marketing Officer. “Exceptional service has always been of utmost importance at Farmer Boys, and we want that sentiment to extend into our guest’s digital experience as well. We’re excited to celebrate this relaunch with our guests during VIF Week, and we look forward to receiving their feedback on our new and improved loyalty program.”

Farmer Boys’ newly renovated loyalty structure gives guests more flexibility to choose their rewards, and the rewards will also be earned with more frequency. Guests earn 1 point for every dollar spent, and rewards are unlocked at 30, 55, 75, and 100 points. The tiered rewards include Farmer Boys favorites like free drinks or free fries, free Big Cheese® or free Chili Cheese Fries, free Breakfast Burrito or free Farmer’s Burger®, and more. Existing users with banked rewards will have the option to see their points transfer into menu item rewards or $10 increments.

In addition to earning loyalty rewards, VIF members enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, and are the first to hear about new menu launches, sneak peeks, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play and rewards are accepted at most Farmer Boys locations.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .