Farmer Boys Restaurants Raise More Than $8,000 for UMC Children’s Hospital and Will Continue Fundraising Efforts Through 2021

Funds will be used to Improve Patient Experience Efforts and Pediatric Care At The Nevada Hospital

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the farm fresh casual concept known for serving award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order menu, and friendly service, raised $8,384 during its third annual fundraiser for UMC Children’s Hospital.

Beginning in July, guests had the opportunity to round up their change to the nearest whole dollar, with funds going directly to help save children’s lives and assist their hospital caregivers. Due to the success of the fundraiser, Farmer Boys has pledged to continue its efforts in support of children’s health through 2021.

“It was extremely important for Farmer Boys to support health care workers and children’s health during this unprecedented pandemic, “said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer of Farmer Boys. “Despite the challenges our franchisees, team members, and guests were facing, all were eager to help save children’s lives and assist the caregivers directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are very proud of what we have accomplished together in lending a helping hand and bettering the lives of children in our communities.”

Maria Novia, area manager for Farmer Boys, presented the check to Mason Van Houweling, CEO of UMC, during a ceremony presentation on March 31, 2021. Farmer Boys first partnered with UMC Children’s Hospital in 2018 to give back to the Las Vegas community. Since then, Farmer Boys has donated more than $25,000 to UMC Children’s Hospital and over $1 million towards children’s health since 2000.

About Farmer Boys®

Celebrating 40 years of farm fresh, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

About UMC Children’s Hospital

UMC Children’s Hospital offers Nevada’s highest level of pediatric care, providing a wide range of exclusive and highly specialized services to the community’s youngest patients. UMC Children’s Hospital is home to Nevada’s only designated pediatric trauma center, in addition to the state’s only pediatric burn care and organ transplant services. UMC Children’s Hospital serves as the state’s only hospital to be recognized and accepted as an associate member of the Children’s Hospital Association. UMC Children’s Hospital is staffed around the clock by board-certified and fellowship-trained pediatric emergency medicine and pediatric critical care physicians to provide young patients with the high-quality, specialized care they deserve. For more information, please visit www.chnv.org .

