Farmer Boys Relaunches ‘No Brainer Deals’ at Nevada Restaurants

expanded menu offerings exclusively at all eight of its restaurants in Nevada.

The Menu Offers More Farm Fresh Fare To Love At All 8 Nevada Restaurants

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is reintroducing its ‘No Brainer Deals’ expanded menu offerings at all eight of its restaurants in Nevada. The ‘No Brainer Deals’ menu features eight menu items that have been uniquely designed to deliver Farmer Boys’ farm fresh favorites from $3 to $5.

“Our February launch plans came to a halt at the onset of the pandemic,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer of Farmer Boys. “The positive response from our guests during the initial launch period propelled us to reintroduce these eight uniquely designed menu items that are perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up, light breakfast, or if a guest wants to sample a little bit of everything we have to offer at Farmer Boys! With prices starting at just $3, it’s easy to see why they’re called ‘No Brainer Deals.’”

The ‘No Brainer Deals’ includes:

Cheeseburger ($3): 100% USDA beef patty topped with American cheese, pickles, and Thousand Island dressing on a sesame seed bun

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin ($3): Hand-cracked egg topped with two slices of hickory smoked bacon and American cheese on an English muffin

Crispy French Toast Dippers ($3): Three crispy, freshly battered French toast strips served with powdered sugar and syrup

Fried Chicken Dippers ($3.25): Three strips of tender, white meat chicken coated in proprietary batter and fried to perfection

Mini Cakes Skillet ($4): Three silver dollar pancakes served with a hand-cracked, scrambled egg and two strips of hickory smoked bacon

Parm-Crusted Grilled Cheese ($4): Classic grilled cheese crusted with a generous helping of parmesan cheese and spices

Chili Cheeseburger ($4): A classic cheeseburger topped with Farmer Boys’ signature all-beef chili

All-Beef Chili ($5): 100% USDA fresh burger beef cooked in a proprietary blend of spices and topped with shredded cheddar cheese and chopped onions

For nearly 40 years, Farmer Boys has prided itself in offering high quality, farm fresh food that’s cooked to order and served in a comfortable environment by friendly, attentive team members. Farmer Boys’ regular menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, signature sides, and more. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

