Farmer Boys Raises Nearly $70,000 for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital

Donations From The 17th Annual Fundraiser For LLUCH Will Go Towards Building New Children’s Hospital Tower

Riverside, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys®, the popular fast casual concept which has built a reputation on their farm fresh cooked-to-order menu, comfortable restaurant atmosphere, and friendly staff, raised $68,832 for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital during their 17th Annual LLUCH Fundraiser, which took place at Farmer Boys’ Riverside and San Bernardino County locations during Fall 2017.

The money, which was raised through in-store customer donations, will help fund a new tower at LLUCH as part of the hospital’s Vision 2020 campaign. The tower is being constructed to meet the community’s growing health care needs, and will feature private rooms for every patient, a SafeZone Play Space, on-site school room, dedicated Children’s Emergency department, and 100-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“We’re honored to continue our support of such an important organization with the help of our generous guests,” said Larry Rusinko, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Farmer Boys. “For 17 rewarding years, the Farmer Boys family has come together to make an impact on our community with this fundraiser. This year, we are even more proud to be contributing to the construction of a new tower that will allow LLUCH to care for more children in the future.”

Farmer Boys’ President and COO Karen Eadon presented the check to Tiffany Hoekstra, Major Gifts Officer for LLUCH, during a check presentation ceremony on Thursday, February 15. Since 2000, Farmer Boys has donated nearly $720,000 to LLUCH. Every dollar collected helps provide world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children in San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo, and Mono Counties.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides, and all day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 91 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.

