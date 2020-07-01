Farmer Boys Promotes John Lucas to Vice President of Brand Consistency

Lucas Will Provide Strategic Oversight and Direction for Systemwide Restaurant Operations

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has promoted John Lucas to vice president of brand consistency. In this new role, Lucas is responsible for ensuring that Farmer Boys maintains consistent operational standards across every element of the brand and delivers a high quality, reliable guest experience in every restaurant.

“It has been one of the greatest highlights of my career to be part of the Farmer Boys family these past few years, and I couldn’t be more excited to keep this strong organization growing,” said Lucas. “Our guests know and love Farmer Boys for our exceptional service, great food and streamlined operations, and I look forward to continuing to grow upon our current systems and excellent reputation.”

Lucas joined the Farmer Boys team in 2017 as a franchise business consultant and has served the company as director of franchise operations since early 2018. During his tenure, Lucas oversaw all the system’s franchised locations and was responsible for building upon Farmer Boys’ high standards of restaurant service at those locations. Additionally, Lucas was the driving force behind the successful improvement in drive-thru service times which resulted in increased customer satisfaction. In addition to his experience at Farmer Boys, Lucas has more than 30 years of hospitality and restaurant experience and has held operational and managerial positions at Andre Boudin Bakeries, Starbucks, and Marriott Hotels.

“John’s experience and success at Farmer Boys speaks for itself. He knows the ins and outs of our operations and has an impressive track record. I feel confident that John will lead our operations team to continued success in his new role,” said Dave Wetzel, president and chief operating officer of Farmer Boys.

About Farmer Boys®

