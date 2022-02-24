Farmer Boys Presents Loma Linda University Children’s Day Event for 10th Consecutive Year

The Annual Free-To-The-Public Event Returns Wednesday, March 9

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, will once again sponsor the 37th Annual Children’s Day Event. The restaurant chain has proudly sponsored the event for the last decade and supports LLUCH year-round through annual fundraisers and opportunities like Children’s Day.

The event, which will take place 8:30am-2pm at the Loma Linda University Drayson Center ( 25040 Stewart St ), is a community health fair aimed at providing young children (ages three to eight years old) with non-threatening exposure to a hospital setting. Local children and families are invited to participate in various hands-on learning activities designed to ease nervousness about being in a hospital. Activities will include a Teddy Bear Clinic, where kids can bring a doll or stuffed animal for a check-up; Fire Safety booth, where children will learn to extinguish a fire using water and fire balloons; Show & Tell with Dr. Bill Hayes, featuring an array of creatures like rattlesnakes, lizards, and much more.

Farmer Boys is also bringing the farm to the children’s health fair by cooking lunch for health fair volunteers and hosting an animal petting zoo where attendants can pet ducks, pygmy goats, guinea pigs, chickens, pot-belly pigs, tortoises, and rabbits.

Since 2000, Farmer Boys has donated over $1.2 million to LLUCH. The money has been used to purchase heart monitors, vein viewers, fund Children’s Day, and has helped provide world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children in the Inland Empire and beyond.

For 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, Always Crispy Fries, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, early alerts for new menu launches, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

About Farmer Boys®

Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and colossal onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

About Loma Linda University Children’s Health

Loma Linda University Children’s Health (LLUCH) offers San Bernardino County’s highest level of pediatric care and is nationally ranked as a top children’s hospital in 2017, 2018 and 2019. LLUCH is committed to keeping children healthy and happy and serves over 90,000 kids each year, where they find friendly, caring, and expert health professionals. Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital is one of Southern California’s leading major academic medical centers, equipped to both practice and teach nearly every pediatric specialty. LLUCH is staffed with teams who pioneer and innovative leading treatments for all children and approach care holistically, incorporating compassion at every step of the healing journey.

For more information, please visit http://lluch.org .

