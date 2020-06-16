Farmer Boys Partners With Riverside County Office of Education Foundation for Remote Learning Fundraiser

The Riverside-Based Burger Concept Commits to Help RCOEF Reach Their $100,000 Goal

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Riverside-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has partnered with RCOEF in support of the “All For One” GoFundMe campaign to bridge the digital divide in Riverside County schools. Farmer Boys is kicking off the fundraiser with a $5,000 donation and encouraging its guests, franchisees, and team members to contribute to the campaign. All funds raised will provide computers, tablets, and mobile hotspot devices for students and families in Riverside County to ensure consistent access to remote learning.

“Giving back to our community is an important and integral part of the Farmer Boys brand, and we are proud to partner with RCOEF for such a worthy local cause,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “We believe all children should have access to the technologies they need to be successful in school, especially during a time when remote learning may be necessary to ensure student and staff safety. We are pleased to bring awareness to this cause so that our future generations of leaders are given every opportunity to succeed.”

“Our hope is that other organizations like Farmer Boys will step up and consider ways they can help bridge the divide between students and their access to reaching their dreams through education,” said Riverside County Office of Education Foundation Director, Ed Lewis. “The RCOE Foundation has primarily been focused on raising funds for scholarships and implementing programs that complement core RCOE services, and the ‘All For One’ campaign furthers that focus on this immediate need faced by students and families in our school districts.”

The “All For One” campaign aims to raise $100,000 in order to provide consistent, reliable access to remote learning technologies to roughly 2,000 households in Riverside County. A donation of $50 pays

for a portable hotspot device for a student and siblings within the same household to gain reliable access to the Internet, while larger donation amounts will provide access to laptop computers and home Internet access for a full year.

Visit www.rcoe.us/foundation/all-for-one to learn more about RCOEF and the “All for One” campaign, and donate to the GoFundMe campaign at www.charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/all-for-one-rcoef .

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, download the Very Important Farmer ‘VIF’ app, visit www.farmerboys.com , and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .