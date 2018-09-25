Farmer Boys Opens 10th Orange County Location in Irvine

Farmer Boys, the farm-fresh fast casual burger concept, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its tenth Orange County restaurant in Irvine (17380 Red Hill Avenue) from Tuesday, October 16 – Sunday, October 21 with various menu specials, a prize wheel, and the chance to win free Farmer Boys food for one year.

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys, the popular fast casual burger concept with 93 locations throughout California and Nevada, has opened its tenth Orange County restaurant in the city of Irvine at 17380 Red Hill Avenue. To celebrate the new location, Farmer Boys will be hosting a week-long Grand Opening celebration from Tuesday, October 16 – Sunday, October 21. The first 100 people in line at 2pm on Tuesday, October 16 will be entered in a random drawing to win free Farmer Boys food for one year (five winners will be selected).

For the duration of the Grand Opening Week, guests at the new Irvine location can take advantage of several specials, including:

$2 Big Cheese® Cheeseburgers (Tuesday, October 16 – Sunday, October 21 from 2-5pm)

$4.99 French Toast Combo or Hot Cakes Combo (Tuesday, October 16 – Sunday, October 21 all day)

Chance to spin the prize wheel and win Farmer Boys coupons and swag items (Tuesday, October 16 – Sunday, October 21 from 2-5pm)

Irvine franchisee Gihan Wasif was first introduced to the Farmer Boys brand and franchising opportunities through her brother and fellow franchisee, Joseph Sadek. After watching Sadek open Farmer Boys locations across California, including three in Orange County, Wasif was inspired to join the brand and open a Farmer Boys franchised location of her own. She plans to follow in her brother’s footsteps by opening additional Farmer Boys locations across Orange County.

“After many years of watching my brother build a successful business within the Farmer Boys family and open restaurant after restaurant, it’s an honor to have a location of my own,” said Wasif. “We wanted to celebrate this Farmer Boys milestone (10 Orange County locations) in a big way, and so we’re excited to host a week of specials and prizes for our new, and soon-to-be loyal, guests in Irvine.”

The Irvine location offers on-site parking and is open Monday-Saturday from 6am-10pm and Sunday from 7am-10pm. For updates and special offers, download the Farmer Boys VIF (Very Important Farmer) app and follow the brand @FarmerBoysFood on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides, and all-day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 93 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.

