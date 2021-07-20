Farmer Boys To Open New Murrieta Restaurant in August

This Marks Third Farmer Boys Opening in 2021

Murrieta, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys , the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, will open its second location in the city of Murrieta at 28180 Clinton Keith Rd . The restaurant chain, which is headquartered in Riverside and locally revered for its farm fresh fare and all day breakfast, will open doors at this location in August.

“We’re excited to continue growing the Farmer Boys family,” said Jeff and Shirley Barnes, franchisees of the new Murrieta – Clinton Keith Rd. location. “We currently operate two franchise locations in Riverside County and feel very fortunate for the opportunity to serve new guests. Since joining the Farmer Boys family 17 years ago, the communities we serve and every guest that has walked into a Farmer Boys location is an extension of our farm fresh family.”

For 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

The new Murrieta location – at the intersection of Clinton Keith and Creighton — will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and take-out service. To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, early alerts about new menu launches, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

