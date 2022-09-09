Farmer Boys Offers Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity for One Lucky Shake Enthusiast To Become the First Ever Shake-Spert

In Celebration of National Milkshake Month, the Award-Winning Burger Chain is Shaking Things Up and Will Award $1,000 to Selected Shake-Spert

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ice-cream shake enthusiasts: your dream job has arrived! From the brand behind the first ever Bacon Intern, Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is now on the hunt for the first ever Shake-Spert! The selected Shake-Spert will fill the one-day position to taste test and ensure quality control on Farmer Boys’ existing shakes including the Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate, and Cookies and Cream. The lucky winner will earn $1,000 for tasting Thirfty® ice-cream shakes and will get the scoop on possible future Farmer Boys shakes.

“We are in the business of making people happy,“ said Joe Adney, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “I can’t imagine anything more joyous than earning $1,000 to eat hand-scooped, Thrifty ice-cream shakes. For one lucky individual, it will be a cream come true.”

Submissions for the best Shake-Spert runs from September 9th through September 30th. Shake & ice cream lovers can post a fun and engaging photo or video on their personal Instagram account explaining why they would be the best Shake-Spert for the once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity at Farmer Boys! Applicants should include what crazy, over-the-top shake idea that they have and would love to see at Farmer Boys! Applicants must tag @Farmerboysfood in the post and use hashtag #FarmerBoysShakeSpert in their caption. Accounts must be set to public to be considered and all entries must be submitted by Friday, September 30th to be considered.

Once the application window has closed, Farmer Boys will contact the selected Shake-Spert to fulfill the one-day job, which will be based in Southern California. The selected winner will be announced on @farmerboysfood Instagram on October 5th.

To qualify, candidates must be 18 years of age or older and a self-proclaimed lover of all things ice cream. All rules and eligibility can be found at https://www.farmerboys.com/promotions/shakespert-rules .

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, early alerts about new menu launches, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

About Farmer Boys®

Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and colossal onion rings

. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

Media Contact:

Hannah Koury

Ajenda Public Relations

hannah@ajendapr.com

650-922-4936

