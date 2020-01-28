Farmer Boys Now Open in Thousand Oaks

The Award-Winning Burger Concept Has Grand Opening Celebration Planned For March

Thousand Oaks, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys , the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has opened doors at 1057 Academy Drive in the Newbury Park area of Thousand Oaks, Calif. The new location is operated by long-time Farmer Boys franchisee, Omar Mawas, and a Grand Opening celebration is planned in March 2020.

“I am thrilled to plant the first Farmer Boys seed in Ventura County,” said Mawas. “The restaurant is located just off the 101 freeway, ready to serve farm fresh fare to residents and visitors alike. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the vibrant Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park communities.”

For nearly 40 years, Farmer Boys has developed a loyal customer base. The secret is serving high quality, farm fresh food that’s cooked to order and served in a comfortable environment by friendly and attentive team members. Farmer Boys’ menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

The Thousand Oaks location is open Monday through Thursday 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and offers dine-in, take-out and drive-thru service. To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .