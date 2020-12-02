Farmer Boys’ Newly Debuted Fried Chicken Sandwiches Go Head-to-Head in a Cluck-Off

Spicy Or Classic? Guests Are Encouraged To Vote For Their Favorite Farmer Boys Fried Chicken Sandwich

Riverside, CA ( Restaurant News Release ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has announced the first ever Farmer Boys Fried Chicken Sandwich Cluck-Off! From Dec. 2nd through Dec. 20th, guests are encouraged to try both the new Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich and then vote for which reigns supreme. The ultimate chicken sandwich Cluck-Off will be hosted on the Farmer Boys website where guests can cast votes for their favorite. The mother of all cluckers will be announced on December 21st.

As an incentive for participating in the vote, guests can score 50% off any Fried Chicken Sandwich after 5pm for three days: Wednesday, Dec. 2nd, Sunday, Dec. 6th, and Tuesday, Dec. 15th with code CLUCKOFF2020, presented to the cashier when ordering. Additionally, between Dec. 3rd and Dec. 20th, new Very Important Farmer (VIF) loyalty club members will receive a FREE Fried Chicken Sandwich (with $5 minimum purchase) as an additional sign-up offer.

“Chicken Wars is a term commonly used between competing chicken chains. With the recent introduction of our new Fried Chicken Sandwiches, a friendly Cluck-Off competition between our Classic and Spicy sandwiches is a fun way to engage our guests and provide an opportunity to cast votes for their favorite,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “At Farmer Boys, we love guest feedback, and the Farmer Boys Cluck-Off is the perfect opportunity to hear from our guests and treat them to special deals on our newest menu additions!”

Farmer Boys’ fried chicken sandwiches are made with an all-natural chicken breast, double-dipped in a batter seasoned with paprika, garlic, and onion, and then fried to lock in the flavor and ensure maximum crispiness. In addition to a crisp, flavorful chicken breast, the Classic includes mayonnaise and pickles on a brioche bun for a familiar take on a homestyle sandwich. The Spicy includes a fried chicken breast and house-made Fiery Farmer’s Sauce on a brioche bun to elevate the heat and add a kick.

For nearly 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, new menu sneak peeks, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

