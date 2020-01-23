Farmer Boys’ Nevada Restaurants Raise More Than $10,000 for UMC Children’s Hospital

Funds Will Be Used For Patient Experience Efforts

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the farm fresh fast casual known for its award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order menu, and friendly service, raised $10,124 during its second annual fundraiser for UMC Children’s Hospital. Donations were collected through in-store customer donations and team member fundraising efforts from July 23 to September 2, 2019.

“We’re proud to provide support for Nevada’s only designated pediatric trauma center,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “Our partnership with UMC reinforces our commitment to make a profound impact in the communities in which we operate, beyond serving high-quality, farm fresh food.”

Farmer Boys team members Eyvar Cruz, Philip Phillipou, and Ryan Distelrath presented the check to UMC CEO Mason VanHouweling during a check presentation ceremony on December 18, 2019.

Farmer Boys first partnered with UMC Children’s Hospital in 2018 to give back to the Las Vegas community. Since then, Farmer Boys has donated more than $20,000 to UMC Children’s Hospital and over $1 million towards children’s health since 2000.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by customers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

About UMC Children’s Hospital

UMC Children’s Hospital offers Nevada’s highest level of pediatric care, providing a wide range of exclusive and highly specialized services to the community’s youngest patients. UMC Children’s Hospital is home to Nevada’s only Designated Pediatric Trauma Center, in addition to the state’s only Verified Pediatric Burn Care and only pediatric organ transplant services. UMC Children’s Hospital serves as the state’s only hospital to be recognized and accepted as an associate member of the Children’s Hospital Association. UMC Children’s Hospital is staffed around the clock by board-certified and fellowship-trained pediatric emergency medicine and pediatric critical care physicians to provide young patients with the high-quality, specialized care they deserve. For more information, please visit www.chnv.org