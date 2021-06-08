Farmer Boys Launches Two Limited-Time Offerings for Summer

Hog Heaven Breakfast Burrito and Chicken Caesar Salad Return To Menu at All Farmer Boys Restaurants for a Limited Time

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is introducing two limited-time offerings at all locations across California, Nevada, and Arizona. The back-by-popular-demand menu offerings include the Hog Heaven Breakfast Burrito and Chicken Caesar Salad, both which will be available through Aug. 30.

Farmer Boys’ Hog Heaven Breakfast Burrito is made with three cage-free eggs, American cheese, crispy hash browns, house-made salsa, hickory-smoked bacon, pork sausage, and diced ham, rolled in a warm flour tortilla. The Chicken Caesar Salad is a classic with a twist, featuring flame-grilled chicken, hand-diced Hass avocado, hickory-smoked bacon, and Parmesan cheese on a bed of hand-chopped romaine lettuce accompanied by Farmer Boys’ signature Parmesan-crusted sourdough toast.

“Farmer Boys limited-time menu items are highly anticipated by our guests and give us a chance to push the envelope and introduce Farmer Boys’ farm fresh ingredients in new and unique ways,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer of Farmer Boys. “Both our hearty Hog Heaven Breakfast Burrito and protein-packed Chicken Caesar Salad have been fan-favorite limited time offerings in the past, and we look forward to reintroducing these exciting menu items just in time for summer!”

For 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

