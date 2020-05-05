Farmer Boys Launches Two Charity Initiatives to Feed Healthcare Workers and Support Feeding America Amid COVID-19

The Farm Fresh Concept Is Providing Guests Two Ways To Help

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has announced two initiatives that will help feed healthcare workers in Farmer Boys’ communities and provide meals to those in need through Feeding America. Farmer Boys has introduced a limited-edition t-shirt with the slogan “Do Good. Be Well. Be a Farmer.” available for purchase through the Farmer Boys website. All proceeds from the t-shirt sales will be donated to Feeding America to support their efforts in helping those facing hunger and food insecurity during these uncertain times. Additionally, for every Big Cheese® purchased at participating Farmer Boys restaurants between May 11-17, Farmer Boys will match burger-for-burger and donate Big Cheeses to local hospital workers working on the front lines.

“This pandemic has impacted everyone in many different ways, so we wanted to do our part to show our support for the hardworking health heroes in our communities, as well as helping those facing food insecurity during this time in partnership with Feeding America,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “Our guests have generously supported our in-store fundraisers year after year, so we wanted to provide unique ways for guests to help support the heroes on the frontlines and those in need during this uncertain time. They always amaze us with their giving spirit, and we are confident that together we can make strides to help our communities. ”

In addition to the two new initiatives, Farmer Boys is offering financial support to their corporate-owned restaurant team members via a $200,000 Farmer Boys Hardship Fund, which was established in March when COVID-19 first began affecting hospitality workers. Farmer Boys’ senior corporate executive team is contributing to the fund, and all restaurant support team members are invited to contribute at their discretion.

All Farmer Boys restaurants in California and Nevada are open for phone-ahead ordering and carryout, while select locations are also continuing to serve Farmer Boys fans via drive-thru and third-party delivery. Customers can visit Farmer Boys’ VIF (Very Important Farmer) app, available to download in the Apple app store and on Google Play, for location-specific information on how to order & pick up your food.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .