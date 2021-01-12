Farmer Boys Launches ‘No Brainer Deals’

First-ever Value Menu Offers More Farm Fresh Fare to Love at All Farmer Boys Restaurants

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is launching its new ‘No Brainer Deals’ menu to all Farmer Boys restaurants across California and Nevada. The systemwide introduction follows a successful test run in Las Vegas. The ‘No Brainer Deals’ menu features seven menu items that have been uniquely designed to deliver Farmer Boys’ farm fresh favorites in the $3 to $5 price range. Prices may vary by location, and the menu will be available at all Farmer Boys locations for a limited time.

“The No Brainer Deals menu is the perfect balance of taste and affordability, with high quality farm fresh products that are easy on the wallet,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer of Farmer Boys. “We are thrilled to introduce these unique menu items systemwide following the positive response we received during testing last year in Nevada. The menu is perfect for a light breakfast, an afternoon pick-me-up, or a sampling of Farmer Boys favorites. With prices starting at just $3, it is easy to see why they’re called ‘No Brainer Deals’.”

The ‘No Brainer Deals’ includes:

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin ($3): A cage-free egg, hand-cracked and scrambled, topped with hickory-smoked bacon and American cheese on a locally baked English muffin.

Cheeseburger ($3): A 100% USDA fire-grilled beef patty topped with American cheese, dill pickles, and house-made 1000 island dressing on a locally baked toasted brioche bun.

Crispy French Toast Dippers ($3): 3 freshly battered and cooked up crispy bread sticks, dusted with cinnamon, powdered sugar, and served with maple-flavored syrup.

Fried Chicken Dippers ($3.25): 2 tender white meat chicken strips, seasoned and battered, and fried to crispy perfection. Served with ranch dressing on the side.

Mini Cakes Skillet ($4): 3 silver dollar hot cakes served with maple-flavored syrup, a cage-free and hand-cracked scrambled egg, and 2 strips of hickory-smoked bacon.

Parm-Crusted Grilled Cheese ($4): Locally baked sourdough, loaded with 3 slices of melted American and pepper jack cheese and grilled with a crispy and tasty Parmesan crust.

All-Beef Chili ($4.25): 100% USDA pure beef chili, scratch-made in our kitchens with a secret blend of spices and topped with shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions.

For 40 years, Farmer Boys has prided itself in offering high quality, farm fresh food that’s cooked to order and served in a comfortable environment by friendly, attentive team members. The Farmer Boys menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, signature sides, and more. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, and early alerts about new menu launches, sneak peeks, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play and rewards are accepted at most Farmer Boys locations.

About Farmer Boys®

Celebrating 40 years of farm fresh, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

