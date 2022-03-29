Farmer Boys Launches New Limited-time Parmesan-crusted Sourdough Cheeseburger

Bacon, Cheese, Avocado, Sourdough Bread, Beef, Onions, Lettuce – The Most Irresistible Burger Ever Hits the Menu at All Farmer Boys Locations

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has launched the most irresistible cheeseburger ever – the Parmesan-Crusted Sourdough Cheeseburger! Farmer Boys has loaded up parmesan-crusted sourdough bread with ½ lb 100% USDA pure beef, hickory-smoked bacon, cheese, smashed avocado, green leaf lettuce, grilled onions, and house-made thousand island dressing. The limited-time offering, available through June 6th, can also be ordered with ¼ lb of USDA pure beef.

“In the past year, we’ve found great success with many of our limited-time innovations such as the Loaded Fried Chicken Sandwich and the Hog Heaven Breakfast Burrito,” said Joe Adney, chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “It’s always been important for us as a brand to consistently innovate our menu by thinking outside the box and bringing new items that satisfy the palate of our guests. And, we’re confident that our guests will agree that our latest creation, Parmesan-Crusted Sourdough Cheeseburger, is the ‘most irresistible cheeseburger ever’.”

For 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

About Farmer Boys®

Celebrating 40 years of farm fresh, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and colossal onion rings

. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

