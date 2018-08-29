Farmer Boys Launches Inaugural Fundraiser for Children’s Hospital of Nevada at UMC

Farmer Boys, the farm-fresh fast casual burger concept with 8 locations throughout the greater Las Vegas area, has launched its inaugural fundraiser to support Children’s Hospital of Nevada at UMC on August 28, which is taking place at all Nevada stores through October 8, 2018.

Farmer Boys Rewards Guests Who Donate With Free Menu Add-Ons & Commemorative Lapel Pin

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys®, the popular fast casual concept which has built a reputation on their farm fresh menu, comfortable restaurant atmosphere, and friendly staff, has announced their inaugural fundraiser supporting Children’s Hospital of Nevada at UMC. The in-store fundraiser is taking place through October 8, 2018 at all eight Farmer Boys locations in the greater Las Vegas area.

Guests who donate $1 will receive two free slices of thick, double-smoked bacon or a free hand-smashed avocado add-on on their next visit when they show their donation receipt. Guests who donate $5 will also receive a complimentary avocado or bacon add-on during their next visit, plus a branded commemorative lapel pin. All guests who donate to the fundraiser will have their names displayed on Champions for Children donation slips, for the duration of the fundraising period.

Every dollar collected during the fundraiser will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Nevada at UMC which treats an average of 600 children per week. Their mission is to improve the health of every child in the community by prevention and treatment of illness, disease, and injury, and to serve the health care needs and welfare of children and their families through excellence in healthcare through education, research, health promotion, and advocacy.

“It’s an honor to help raise critically-needed funds for such a deserving organization as Children’s Hospital of Nevada at UMC,” said Larry Rusinko, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Farmer Boys. “Their dedication to making sick and injured children healthy by combining compassionate, family-centered care with modern technology is inspirational. For 18 years, our California restaurants have partnered with Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital and, with the generous help of our guests there, we have raised more than $720,000 for their children’s programs. We strive to develop an equally successful relationship with Children’s Hospital of Nevada and help do our part to change the lives of children in Nevada.”

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides, and all day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 92 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.

