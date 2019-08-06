Farmer Boys Launches First-Ever ‘Bacon Intern’ Search!

Farm Fresh Burger Chain Will Pay One Lucky Piggy $1,000 For A One-Day Internship Tasting Bacon

Riverside, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Attention bacon lovers, your dream job has arrived! Farmer Boys, the farm fresh fast casual concept, known for its award-winning burgers and friendly service, has announced their search for the first-ever “Bacon Intern,” the ultimate internship for pork lovers. Bacon Intern duties will include one day of pigging out on Farmer Boys’ signature bacon-topped items like the Bacon Boy® Cheeseburger, Farmer’s Burger®, and Farmer’s Chopped Cobb Salad as well as rating each strip of bacon for flavor and thickness. After a day of going hog wild at Farmer Boys, the Bacon Intern will walk away with a fresh $1,000 in the piggy bank.

“At Farmer Boys, we’re firm believers in customer feedback and listening to our guests, and we felt that hiring our first ever Bacon Intern would add another layer to that philosophy and help make our food as pork-tacular as it can be,” said Larry Rusinko, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Farmer Boys. “In addition to taste-testing some of our most popular existing menu items, we also plan to have the Bacon Intern try some of the exciting items we’re currently developing.”

Bacon lovers can apply for the Bacon Intern position beginning Tuesday, August 6 by posting a fun and engaging photo or video on their personal Instagram account explaining why they would be the best Bacon Intern for Farmer Boys. Applicants must tag @FarmerBoysFoods in the post and use the hashtag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in their caption. Accounts must be set to public to be considered. All entries must be submitted by Tuesday, August 20 to be considered.

Once the application process has closed, Farmer Boys will contact the selected Bacon Intern to coordinate their availability to fulfill the Bacon Internship. The selected Bacon Intern will be announced on @FarmerBoysFood Instagram on August 27.

In order to qualify for the Bacon Internship, candidates must be 18 years of age and a certified lover of all things pork. Additionally, the position is based in Southern California, so applicants must be willing to commute for the internship. All rules and eligibility can be found at https://www.farmerboys.com/official-rules-bacon-intern-at-farmer-boys/ .

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides, and all-day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 92 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

