Farmer Boys Launches 2nd Annual Fundraiser for UMC Children’s Hospital

Farmer Boys Customers Can Do Something Good and Get Something Delicious

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys®, the farm fresh fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and friendly service, has announced the second year of fundraising to support UMC Children’s Hospital. The in-store fundraiser is taking place from July 23 to September 2, 2019 at all eight Farmer Boys locations in the greater Las Vegas area.

Guests who donate $1 to the fundraiser will receive $1 off their next visit. Guests who donate $5 will receive a FREE Big Cheese® – Farmer Boys’ classic burger – on their next visit. All guests who donate to the fundraiser will have their names displayed on Champions for Children donation slips for the duration of the fundraising period.

“By supporting UMC, we are able to improve the lives of children and families across the communities where they operate,” said Larry Rusinko, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Farmer Boys. “Every dollar collected with the support of our patrons, franchisees, and team members will go towards Nevada’s only designated pediatric trauma center.”

Farmer Boys has fundraised and donated more than $869,000 towards children’s health since 2000. Farmer Boys first partnered with UMC Children’s Hospital in 2018 to support the hospital’s mission to save and improve young lives by providing Nevada’s highest level of pediatric care.

Visit www.FarmerBoys.com to view the full menu, nutritional information, and to find a location nearest you. Join and download the ‘Very Important Farmer’ (VIF) loyalty app to receive special offers and announcements.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides, and all day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 92 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.

About UMC Children’s Hospital

UMC Children’s Hospital offers Nevada’s highest level of pediatric care, providing a wide range of exclusive and highly specialized services to the community’s youngest patients. UMC Children’s Hospital is home to Nevada’s only designated pediatric trauma center, in addition to the state’s only pediatric burn care and organ transplant services. UMC Children’s Hospital serves as the state’s only hospital to be recognized and accepted as an associate member of the Children’s Hospital Association. UMC Children’s Hospital is staffed around the clock by board-certified and fellowship-trained pediatric emergency medicine and pediatric critical care physicians to provide young patients with the high-quality, specialized care they deserve. For more information, please visit www.chnv.org.

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Kathryn Kelly

Kathryn@AjendaPR.com

714-421-8117