Farmer Boys Kicks off Inaugural Fundraiser for Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Gilbert, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has announced its inaugural fundraiser in support of Phoenix Children’s Hospital, which will join the brand’s philanthropic efforts. Beginning September 21, 2021 at Farmer Boys in Gilbert ( 1535 N. Higley Rd. ) and future locations in the greater Phoenix area, guests are encouraged to participate in the children’s hospital fundraiser by rounding up change from their order to the next whole dollar. Farmer Boys will contribute 100% of donations to Phoenix Children’s Hospital to help save children’s lives and assist the caregivers.

“For over 20 years, it has been a priority for Farmer Boys to lend a helping hand and better the lives of children in the communities we serve, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to now start a new partnership with Phoenix Children’s Hospital” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer of Farmer Boys. “Even a small action, like rounding up change, can make all the difference for numerous children and families across Arizona. We hope our guests will support us in this cause to change children’s lives by rounding up change!”

Farmer Boys has fundraised and donated over $1.1 million towards children’s health since 2000. The restaurant chain first partnered with Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital of California in 2000, helping to provide world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children each year since. Farmer Boys has partnered with UMC Children’s Hospital of Nevada since 2018, with donations helping to fund research-leading innovation in youth health and wellness.

For 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com

About Farmer Boys®

Celebrating 40 years of farm fresh, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and colossal onion rings

. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

About Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Phoenix Children’s Hospital offers Phoenix’s highest level of pediatric care and is nationally recognized as one of the best for pediatric care, innovative research, and medical education. Phoenix Children’s Hospital values family-centered care that focuses on the needs of the child first and values the family as an important member of the care team; and with excellence in clinical care, service and communication, Phoenix Children’s Hospital values leadership that sets the standard for pediatric healthcare today and innovations of the future. For the fifth time, Phoenix Children’s Hospital earned national ranking from

U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” in 10 out of 10 ranked specialties in 2021-2022. Phoenix Children’s Hospital is staffed around the clock by board-certified and fellowship-trained pediatric emergency medicine and pediatric critical care physicians to provide young patients with the high-quality, specialized care they deserve. For more information, please visit www.phoenixchildrens.org .

