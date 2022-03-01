Farmer Boys Introduces New and Improved Fish Offerings

Wild Caught Alaska Pollock Will Now Be Served in the 3pc Fish & Fries and 4pc Fish Platter

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is now serving wild, natural, and sustainable Alaska Pollock. The new and improved pollock is beer-battered in Farmer Boys’ own proprietary recipe, and cooked crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside.

“Farmer Boys invested the time to develop and perfect the fillets used in our famous 3pc Fish & Fries and 4pc Fish Platter,” said Joe Adney, vice president and chief marketing officer of Farmer Boys. “We are thrilled to provide our guests with a wild-caught, more natural, and better tasting Alaska Pollock.”

For over 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

