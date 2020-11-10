Farmer Boys Hatches Fried Chicken Sandwiches at All Locations

The New Fried Chicken Sandwiches Will Be Available For A Limited Time

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has introduced an exciting duo of fried chicken sandwiches at all locations throughout California and Nevada. Finally answering the age old adage of why the chicken crossed the road (to get their wings on these cluckin’ fresh sandwiches, of course), the new offerings include the Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich, both of which combine Farmer Boys’ signature farm fresh, high-quality taste with a nostalgic nod to homemade comfort food. Guests are encouraged to enjoy them now before they fly the coop.

Farmer Boys’ fried chicken sandwiches are made with an all-natural chicken breast, free of antibiotics and hormones, and double-dipped in a batter seasoned with garlic, onion, and paprika, and then fried to lock in the flavor and ensure maximum crispiness. In addition to a crisp, flavorful chicken breast, the Classic includes mayonnaise and pickles on a brioche bun for a familiar take on a homestyle sandwich.

The Spicy includes a fried chicken breast and house-made Fiery Farmer’s Sauce on a brioche bun to elevate the heat and add a kick.

“Our guests have been asking us to add fried chicken sandwiches to our menu. After years of extensive R&D, and a little fowl play, we feel confident that we got both sandwiches just right,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “We received exceptionally positive responses in various market tests, and we hope our guests are as thrilled as we are to cook up fried chicken sandwiches purely and simply at all 98 Farmer Boys locations.”

For nearly 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every

morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, new menu sneak peeks, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

Media Contact:

Jenna Satariano

Ajenda Public Relations

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095

The post Farmer Boys Hatches Fried Chicken Sandwiches at All Locations first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.