Farmer Boys Food, Inc. Appoints Tammy Johns as Vice President/Chief People Officer

Fast casual burger concept Farmer Boys has hired Tammy Johns, a restaurant industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in Human Resources, as its new Vice President/ Chief People Officer.

The Newly Created Position Will Oversee Human Resources And Employee Development

Riverside, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys Food, Inc., the parent company of the popular fast casual concept Farmer Boys®, which has built a reputation for its farm fresh cooked-to-order menu, comfortable restaurant atmosphere, and friendly staff, has hired restaurant industry veteran Tammy Johns to serve as Vice President and Chief People Officer.

Johns brings with her 27 years of experience in Human Resources management, all of which have been in the restaurant industry. Her previous positions include VP of Human Resources for Lemonade Restaurant Group and at two franchisee holding companies that managed hundreds of Burger King units, as well as various Chili’s and TGI Fridays locations.

“Farmer Boys employees are our most important customers and family members,” said Karen Eadon, President of Farmer Boys. “Tammy’s vast experience with recruiting, employee retention, and people development will be a valuable asset to our company. I’m looking forward to partnering with her to make sure we are infusing our culture and values throughout the company. I’m excited about the impact I know she will have on our organization.”

As Chief People Officer, Johns will be responsible for leading Farmer Boys’ talent strategy and culture-shaping process. She will oversee people planning, organizational development, strategic learning, and the administration of Farmer Boys Human Resources policies and practices.

“I am honored to join a brand revered so highly by customers and employees alike,” said Johns. “I look forward to working with Farmer Boys’ team of dedicated employees, franchisees, and vendors to foster an environment where our team members can excel and continue the tradition of hard work and hospitality.”

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides and all day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 91 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.

