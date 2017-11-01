Farmer Boys Food, Inc. Appoints Huntley Castner as Chief Financial Officer

The Restaurant Industry Veteran Will Bring Financial Strategy & Expertise To The Growing Burger Franchise

Farmer Boys Food, Inc., the parent company of the farm-fresh fast casual burger concept, Farmer Boys, has hired restaurant industry veteran Huntley Castner to serve as Chief Financial Officer and provide strategic financial leadership for the rapidly-expanding franchise.

Castner’s extensive experience in the restaurant industry has been instrumental in growing systemwide sales and overseeing the expansion of several notable concepts, including Panda Restaurant Group, Yogurtland, and most recently Lemonade Restaurant Group, where he held the position of CFO. As Chief Financial Officer of Farmer Boys Food, Inc., the 30-year restaurant industry veteran will tap his experience with fast casual concepts to provide strategic insight and analysis as Farmer Boys invests in store remodels, menu innovation, new franchisees, and market expansion. Castner will also provide guidance to the company as it makes investment decisions that support Farmer Boys’ made-to-order preparation and extensive cooking processes, and allow the concept to continue differentiating itself from competitors.

“We are excited to welcome Huntley to the Farmer Boys team,” said Farmer Boys’ President and Chief Operating Officer Karen Eadon. “Huntley’s vast experience with financial strategy and growth in the fast casual sector is what we need to support the advancement of Farmer Boys and position the company for continued and ongoing success.”

“I am thrilled to be joining such an established and thriving company,” remarked Castner. “I look forward to becoming an integral part of the Farmer Boys team where I have the opportunity to help take this long-successful brand to new regions in the western U.S.”

Castner received his B.A. from Stanford University and his M.B.A. from University of California, Los Angeles. He currently resides in Manhattan Beach with his wife and two daughters.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides, and all day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 90 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.

