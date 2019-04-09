Farmer Boys Finds New Vice President / Chief People Officer in Arlene Estrada Petokas

Petokas Will Oversee Employee Development & Help Drive System-Wide Performance

Riverside, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys®, the farm fresh fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has hired restaurant industry and human resources veteran Arlene Estrada Petokas to serve as the brand’s new Vice President and Chief People Officer. In this position, Petokas will be responsible for developing and executing people strategies that support the company’s operational goals and will help drive performance within the organization.

“I am excited to join a brand and an executive leadership team that is committed to its people and their focus on ensuring the culture supports them as they grow,” said Petokas. “I look forward to helping nurture company culture and driving team member growth and development within the organization.”

Petokas brings with her more than twenty years of human resources experience, with over a decade spent at quick-service restaurant companies. Her previous positions include Human Resources Director at Del Taco, LLC and VP Human Resources at both BLD Brands, LLC and CKE Restaurant Holdings Inc., which owns Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s Green Burrito, and Red Burrito.

“We were impressed with Arlene’s extensive experience in human resources and the restaurant industry. She brings a compassionate approach to people and a passion for the restaurant industry,” said Karen Eadon, President and COO of Farmer Boys. “She’s managed and implemented successful HR practices at her previous organizations, and we look forward to having her on the Farmer Boys team to develop our business capabilities and lead our team members to function at their greatest level.”

Petokas lives in Irvine, Calif. with her family. Her first few weeks at Farmer Boys will be spent learning how the restaurants operate, as well as touring the field and meeting with restaurant teams.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides and all day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 92 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

