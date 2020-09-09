Farmer Boys Expands Its Footprint With Grand Opening in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The Award-Winning Burger Concept Is Celebrating Its Grand Opening September 25-27

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys , the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is celebrating the Grand Opening of its Thousand Oaks, Calif. restaurant Friday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 27. The weekend’s celebratory festivities kick off with $4 Breakfast Burritos and $3 Big Cheese® burgers all day on Friday and Saturday. Guests will receive a scratcher after every purchase made during the grand opening weekend for a chance to win prizes including discounts and free food. Every guest is a winner and three lucky individuals will win free Farmer Boys food for a year. The grand opening weekend celebration culminates with a family-friendly drive-in movie night on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The Thousand Oaks restaurant is operated by long-time Farmer Boys franchisee Omar Mawas. Of the upcoming Grand Opening, Mawas says: “Our guests have been very supportive of Farmer Boys ever since we opened earlier this year, and I know they have been anxiously awaiting our Grand Opening event. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate with the Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park communities and provide a safe, distanced, and family-friendly atmosphere for them to enjoy.”

“Omar has been a trusted Farmer Boys franchise partner for many years,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “This location is our first restaurant in Ventura County, and the overwhelmingly positive response from the community validates our decision to expand to the area and award Omar the franchise to introduce Farmer Boys’ farm fresh philosophy to new consumers.”

Since opening in 1981 in Perris, Farmer Boys has prided itself on establishing a loyal customer base. The secret is serving high quality, farm fresh food that’s cooked to order and served in a comfortable environment by friendly and attentive team members. Farmer Boys’ menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

The Thousand Oaks location is open Monday through Thursday 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and offers drive-thru service, outdoor dining, take-out, delivery, and when appropriate, the dine-in experience for which Farmer Boys is known.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, and early alerts about new menu launches, sneak peeks, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play and rewards are accepted at most Farmer Boys locations.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

