Farmer Boys Elevates its Best-in-Class Hospitality by Leveraging Tattle and ItsaCheckmate

Insight from, and Integration Between Tattle and ItsaCheckmate Supports the Southern California-Based Fast Casual Concept’s Ability to Drive Unmatched Guest Loyalty

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys® is the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and best-in-class hospitality. Recently celebrating its 40th anniversary, the brand has tapped Tattle , the innovator in the customer experience improvement (CXI) category, to support driving elevated guest loyalty by leveraging Tattle’s ability to track incredibly detailed customer feedback across all ordering channels.

Tattle now also integrates with ItsaCheckmate, a platform already used by Farmer Boys. ItsaCheckmate simplifies the order fulfillment and menu management process by integrating with multiple online ordering sources such as GrubHub, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, Zuppler and many others, directly to Farmer Boys’ POS system.

By combining Tattle’s ability to track customer feedback across all ordering channels with ItsaCheckmate’s platform, Farmer Boys positions itself to deliver an unmatched guest experience, with actionable insights provided to their store-level and leadership teams, driving guest satisfaction and in turn, sales.

“There are many reasons why Tattle has been a game changer for us, including that it’s causal-based, and enables us to goal-set,” said Michael Berumen, Senior Director of Operations Services at Farmer Boys. “Third-party ordering platforms offer limited data, such as a general ‘food rating.’ Tattle gives us a robust picture of where we can focus to improve satisfaction, letting us fully own the guest journey. The integration with ItsaCheckmate provides additional optimization for our team members, so they can focus on what they do best – serve up Farm Fresh made-to-order food and deliver exceptional service.”

Tattle’s Heatmap feature has also played a role in energizing Farmer Boys’ team members’ desire and ability to focus on hospitality.

“With Tattle’s Heatmap feature, our team members know if they’re moving in the right direction. Combined with frequent check-ins from leadership, and the ability to benchmark in real time, we’re laying the foundation for success as we continue to expand,” added Berumen.

Core benefits of the Tattle integration include:

Automated post-transaction survey distribution to guests for optimal engagement

Pre-populated survey with transaction data to ensure 90%+ survey completion rate of 50-questions

Statistically significant guest feedback volume for reliable identification of high-impact areas for improvement

More opportunity for guest recovery methods in order to extend hospitality beyond restaurants walls

“With guest transactions today more evenly distributed across ordering channels than ever before, the measurement of the guest experience has now become paramount for operators to deliver joy to guests,” says Alex Beltrani, Tattle Founder and CEO. “Based on over 80M data points collected in 2021, delivery and take-out experience has shown to deliver a 20% lower guest satisfaction score compared to its dine-in counterpart, and dine-in showing a 7% decline in guest satisfaction since January 2021. Without on and off-premise measurement, restaurants may miss the opportunity for both operational improvement and guest recovery, both of which are key contributors to ROI. Our newest integration with ItsaCheckmate is another example of how we find synergy for our customers, integrating with leading category players.”

About Farmer Boys®

Celebrating 40 years of farm fresh, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and colossal onion rings

. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built for hospitality that helps restaurants collect actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third party tools and API integrations, we connect brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through our AI, we recommend the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners’ locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

About ItsaCheckmate

ItsaCheckmate allows restaurateurs to focus on what matters: serving up delicious food and delightful dining experiences. We invite restaurateurs to ditch the tablets and delivery headaches by cooking up powerful POS-Ordering Platform integrations, accounting reconciliation, and menu management solutions. With ItsaCheckmate, operators control their online menus straight from their POS – updating everything from item availability to pricing – resulting in higher profits, reduced order errors, and happier customers. A leader in the restaurant-tech space, ItsaCheckmate serves 10,000+ restaurant locations globally and enjoys relationships with more than 150 technology partners.

Media Contact:

press@gettattle.com

The post Farmer Boys Elevates its Best-in-Class Hospitality by Leveraging Tattle and ItsaCheckmate first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.