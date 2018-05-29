Farmer Boys Debuts New Chicken Caesar Salad

Farmer Boys’ new Chicken Caesar Salad, available at all 91 locations until August 27, features flame-grilled chicken, hickory-smoked bacon, avocado, house-made croutons, and parmesan on a bed of Romaine lettuce sourced from farms in Salinas, CA.

Riverside, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys, the fast casual burger concept with over 90 locations across California and Nevada, has introduced a new Chicken Caesar Salad at all stores on Tuesday, May 29. The new salad arrives just in time for the summer months and joins Farmer Boys’ current salad lineup, which includes the best-selling Farmer’s Chopped Cobb, Southwest Chicken, and BBQ Chicken Ranch.

The new Chicken Caesar Salad – developed in response to requests on social platforms and through internal guest surveys – features flame-grilled chicken breast, hickory-smoked bacon, hand-sliced avocado, house-made croutons, and shaved, aged parmesan on a bed of hand-chopped Romaine lettuce sourced from farms in Salinas, CA.

“Even the most loyal Farmer Boys fans may know not that our Farmer’s Chopped Cobb is our best-selling menu item,” says Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Larry Rusinko. “Summer was the perfect time to introduce a new seasonal salad, and a classic like the Chicken Caesar Salad seemed to be a fitting choice.”

As with all Farmer Boys’ menu items, the produce used in the new Chicken Caesar Salad is always delivered whole to each restaurant, meaning it is hand-chopped on site daily by Farmer Boys employees and does not sit in a warehouse for weeks. Farm-fresh has been at the center of the Farmer Boys mission since the brand’s conception in 1981, and remains a cornerstone of the company to this day.

The Chicken Caesar Salad is available at all 91 currently open Farmer Boys locations from Tuesday, May 29 through Monday, August 27.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides, and all day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 90 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.

