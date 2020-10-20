Farmer Boys Celebrates Grand Opening of Huntington Beach Restaurant November 6-7

The Opening Marks 12th Orange County Location For The Award-Winning Fast Casual Concept

Huntington Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is celebrating the Grand Opening of its new location in Huntington Beach, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7 at 6962 Edinger Avenue . Farmer Boys will be serving $3 Big Cheese® Burgers and $4 Breakfast Burritos all day Friday and Saturday, with a limit of four each per guest. As part of the festivities, all guests will receive a scratcher after every purchase made during the grand opening weekend for a chance to win prizes including discounts and free food. Every guest is a winner and three lucky individuals will win free Farmer Boys food for a year.

For nearly 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

The Huntington Beach location is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and offers drive-thru service, outdoor dining, take-out, delivery, and when appropriate, the dine-in experience for which Farmer Boys is known.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, and early alerts about new menu

launches, sneak peeks, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play and rewards are accepted at most Farmer Boys locations.

