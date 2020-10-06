Farmer Boys Celebrates 100th Opening in Perris, Calif. With Grand Opening Festivities & 100 Acts of Kindness Search

The Award-Winning Restaurant is Celebrating Milestone Oct. 23 and Oct. 24

Perris, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys , the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is celebrating its 100th restaurant opening on Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24 at 23190 Cajalco Expwy in Perris. Guests will receive a scratcher after every purchase made during the 100th restaurant grand opening weekend for a chance to win prizes including discounts and free food. Every guest is a winner and three lucky individuals will win free Farmer Boys food for a year. All guests who spend $15 or more will receive a free commemorative gift that is exclusive to the Perris Grand Opening.

In honor of the 100th opening, and to give back to those helping their communities, Farmer Boys is launching its 100 Acts of Kindness search. This initiative is designed to reward “friendly farmers,” or individuals who are cultivating involvement in their communities. Farmer Boys will select 100 winners who will each receive a Farmer Boys t-shirt and $25 gift card. One grand prize winner will receive $1,000 as a thank you for their impactful community efforts. To enter, applicants must post a photo or video on their personal Instagram account explaining their act of kindness and why they should be selected as one of the friendly farmers. Applicants must tag @FarmerBoysFood and use the hashtag #FriendlyFBFarmer in their caption. Individuals can post now through Oct. 15, 2020 to be considered.

Once the application process is closed, winners will be notified via their username being tagged in an Instagram post on Oct. 23, 2020. Winners will be instructed to direct message @FarmerBoysFood by Oct. 31, 2020 to collect their prize.

“We are thrilled to open the 100th Farmer Boys restaurant in the city where we first opened nearly 40 years ago,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “We wanted to do something extra special to celebrate this milestone. Through our 100 Acts of Kindness initiative, we aim to support, encourage, and uplift those who are cultivating relationships in their local communities, something we always strive to do at Farmer Boys.”

Since opening in 1981 in Perris, Farmer Boys has prided itself on establishing a loyal customer base throughout its nearly 40 years in business. The secret is serving high quality, farm fresh food that’s cooked to order and served in a comfortable environment by friendly and attentive team members. Farmer Boys’ menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

The Perris – Cajalco location is open Monday through Sunday from 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., and offers drive-thru service, outdoor dining, take-out, and when appropriate, the dine-in experience for which Farmer Boys is known.

Instagram accounts must be set to public to be considered. Individuals must be 18 years or older to enter to win, and all applicants are considered without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, gender identity, or any other discriminatory factors prohibited by law. All rules and eligibility can be found at https://www.farmerboys.com/100-acts-of-kindness-instagram-campaign/ .

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, and early alerts about new menu launches, sneak peeks, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play and rewards are accepted at most Farmer Boys locations.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

