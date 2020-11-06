Farmer Boys to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Riverside Restaurant by Hosting a Fundraiser for Local High School

Farmer Boys Will Proudly Donate 100% Of Fundraiser Sales On Nov. 14 To Martin Luther King High School

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys , the Riverside-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its seventh Riverside location at 20631 Van Buren Blvd with an all-day fundraiser for Martin Luther King High School on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Guests can show their support by using code MLKHS100 when ordering all day.

“Giving back to the community is an important and integral part of the Farmer Boys brand, and we believe that all students should have access to the materials and supplies needed to be successful in school,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “We are excited to partner with Martin Luther King High School and provide a bridge between education and restaurants to give our future generation the opportunity to succeed.”

For nearly 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

The Riverside – Van Buren & Orange Terrace location is open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant offers drive-thru service, outdoor dining, take-out, delivery, and when appropriate, the dine-in experience for which Farmer Boys is known.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, early alerts about new menu launches, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

