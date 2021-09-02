Farmer Boys To Celebrate Grand Opening of Gilbert Restaurant With Fundraiser for Local High School

Farmer Boys Will Proudly Donate 100% of Fundraiser Sales on Sept. 25 to Highland High School

Gilbert, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys , the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its first Arizona location with an all-day fundraiser benefiting Highland High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Guests can show their support by using code HHS100 when ordering all day, and 100% of sales with the code will be donated to support Highland High School.

“It has been a privilege to introduce farm-to-table food to Gilbert, Arizona and bring new jobs and opportunities for the community,” said Omar Mawas, franchise owner of the Gilbert – N. Higley Rd. restaurant. “Giving back to the community is an integral part of the Farmer Boys mission, and we are thrilled to support Highland High School during our grand opening celebration! I hope everyone in the community visits on Sept. 25 so that we can deliver a donation as large as our signature fried zucchini sticks!”

The Gilbert – N. Higley Rd. location is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The restaurant offers dine-in, drive-thru, phone, and take-out service.

“Highland High School is looking forward to the Farmer Boys grand opening fundraiser and we’re thankful for the support. The proceeds will be used for programs and social activities for Highland High School students!” said Katrina Arellano, administrative assistant to Principal Melinda Murphy at Highland High School.

For 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, Always Crispy Fries, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, early alerts for new menu launches, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

About Farmer Boys®

Celebrating 40 years of farm fresh, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings

. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

Media Contact:

Hannah Koury

Ajenda Public Relations

hannah@ajendapr.com

650-922-4936

The post Farmer Boys To Celebrate Grand Opening of Gilbert Restaurant With Fundraiser for Local High School first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.