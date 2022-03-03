Farmer Boys To Celebrate Grand Opening in Chino With Fundraiser for Local High School

Farmer Boys Will Proudly Donate 100% of Fundraiser Sales on March 19 to Ayala High School

Chino, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its second Chino location at 7031 Kimball Ave. with an all-day fundraiser benefiting Ayala High School on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Guests can show their support by using code AHS100 when ordering all day, and 100% of sales with the code will be donated to support Ayala High School.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our second Chino location and excited for the opportunity to support the community,” said Citlali Medrano, area manager for Farmer Boys. “We hope the entire city of Chino visits on March 19 so we can deliver a Farmer Boys sized donation to Ayala High School!”

“The support shown to Ayala High School from Farmer Boys through this fundraiser has truly impressed our teachers and staff. We are so thankful for this opportunity to rally the entire student body to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening!” said Debbie Williams at Ayala High School Football Boosters.

The Chino – Kimball Rd Farmer Boys, located at 7031 Kimball Avenue is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The restaurant offers dine-in, drive-thru, phone ahead, and take-out service.

For over 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, Always Crispy Fries, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, early alerts for new menu launches, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

