Farmer Boys Brings Back Two Limited-Time Menu Items & More Guest Rewards

Riverside, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys, the farm fresh fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and friendly service, is giving guests two reasons to squeal with delight with the return of the Hog Heaven Breakfast Burrito and Xtreme Bacon Boy Burger. Both menu items will be available at 92 restaurants across California and Nevada through November 11, 2019.

The Hog Heaven Breakfast Burrito is packed with 3 cage-free eggs, 2 slices of American cheese, hash browns, fresh salsa, hickory-smoked bacon, sausage and country ham.

The Xtreme Bacon Boy is loaded with hickory-smoked bacon from top to bottom and includes two 100% USDA fire-grilled pure beef patties, 2 slices of American cheese, bacon strips, bacon bits and mayonnaise all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

“We know everyone loves bacon, but Farmer Boys customers are crazy for it,” said Larry Rusinko, VP and Chief Marketing Officer for Farmer Boys. “We are excited to provide the ultimate flavor and value for our guests with these seasonal products. The Hog Heaven Breakfast Burrito and Xtreme Bacon Boy offer the tastiest cure for bacon fever and are overflowing with quality ingredients.”

Guests who purchase either featured item can enjoy $2 off their next Hog Heaven Breakfast Burrito or Xtreme Bacon Boy if they re-visit any location within 2 days of receipt date. Additionally, those who are part of Farmer Boys’ Very Important Farmer (VIF) loyalty program can earn a free breakfast burrito by visiting six times in October and purchasing any variety of breakfast burrito, including the Hog Heaven Breakfast Burrito. Farmer Boys fans can download the Very Important Farmer app to become eligible for this members-only offer, along with other special offers and announcements throughout the year. Visit www.farmerboys.com for more information.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides, and all-day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 93 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

